Man pleads guilty to punching poodle, hitting it repeatedly with a hanger

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man who abused his poodle and recorded the acts, or had them recorded, pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday (Sep 8).

Clement Chia Tian Xiang pleaded guilty to four charges of abusing the dog between October 2016 and November 2017. At the time, the dog was about four years old.

The court heard that he bought the dog, a brown toy poodle called Leslie, in 2016 for S$2,000.

In six videos shown in court - either recorded by him or his cousin at his request - Chia can be seen hitting the dog with a hanger, punching it and blowing a fan towards it while it was wet.

In most of the videos, the dog’s mouth or legs were bound. The dog could also be heard whimpering in some of the videos.

In one 35-second video taken by Chia’s cousin, he bound the dog's mouth shut with white string and beat the dog with a closed fist multiple times. He hit the dog with a hard plastic hanger repeatedly on its right hind leg and right front leg.

His cousin was fined S$4,500 in July this year for not stopping the abuse.