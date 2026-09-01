Leases for 8 out of 35 tenants at The Animal Lodge will not be renewed after failing tender requirements: AVS

SINGAPORE: Eight commercial tenants at The Animal Lodge will not have their tenancies renewed when they expire in December this year, after they failed to meet the minimum requirements of a tender exercise aimed at raising animal welfare and operational standards in the pet sector.

Of the eight, seven are dog breeders and the remaining tenant is an operator of a pet boarding facility.



The businesses are among 35 existing commercial tenants at the Sungei Tengah facility whose current tenancies expire on Dec 5, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is under the National Parks Board, said on Tuesday (Sep 1).



The remaining 27 tenants met the requirements of AVS' tender exercise and will be allowed to remain at The Animal Lodge, with tenancies that can be renewed for up to three terms until Dec 5, 2035.



The 35 businesses currently occupy 53 units at the facility and comprise pet breeders, boarders and a pet crematorium.

Citing confidentiality reasons, AVS did not reveal the identities of the eight businesses that will not have their leases renewed.

Nevertheless, CNA spoke to two dog breeders and the pet boarding operator that were unsuccessful in their bids and were unhappy with AVS' decision.



AVS director Trisha Eng said that during the tender exercise, tenderers were required to submit proposals demonstrating how they would enhance animal welfare and operational outcomes beyond baseline regulatory requirements.



AVS had provided assistance and guidance to tenderers in the preparation of their proposals. Proposals were assessed holistically against both price and quality criteria, including animal health and welfare standards, husbandry practices and their regulatory track record.



"These criteria reflect the standards AVS expects licensed operators to meet in supporting the broader objective of fostering higher standards across the pet industry," she said.



Ms Eng said AVS would work with the eight unsuccessful tenants to ensure plans are in place for the relocation and the rehoming of animals under their care.

She said the decision was final and that no appeals would be considered.