Commissioner of Charities opens inquiry into animal shelter Animal Lovers League
Separately, the Animal and Veterinary Service says it is working to develop a long-term plan for the care and rehoming of the animals under the charity, which must move out of its current premises in February.
SINGAPORE: The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has opened a formal inquiry into troubled animal welfare group Animal Lovers League, which has also been told to vacate its current premises in February.
In a media statement on Wednesday (Jan 28), the Office of the Commissioner of Charities (COC) said the inquiry is being conducted under Section 10 of the Charities Act 1994.
The inquiry marks an escalation of earlier scrutiny into the animal welfare group's governance.
The COC said it had previously been looking into Animal Lovers League following feedback received, but decided to institute a formal inquiry after the charity failed to comply with requirements under the Act.
These include the "persistent non-submission" of annual reports and failure to comply with orders issued by the commissioner that required the charity's governing board members to furnish specified documents and information.
The current Commissioner of Charities is Mr Desmond Chin Kim Tham.
FIVE GROUPS TO TAKE OVER CARE OF ANIMALS
In a separate statement, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), said that a notice has been served to the Animal Lovers League - one of Singapore's largest and longest-serving animal shelters - to vacate its units at The Animal Lodge next month.
AVS said on Wednesday that the health and welfare of the animals under Animal Lovers League's care remained its "top priority".
There are currently about 100 cats and around 60 dogs under the care of Animal Lovers League, said AVS director Trisha Eng.
Five other animal welfare groups have stepped forward, with Animal Lovers League founder Mohan Div Sreedharan agreeing to let these five groups take over the animals' care and eventually rehome as many of them as possible.
The five groups that AVS is working with are: Voices for Animals, Noah’s Ark Cares, SOSD, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter and Every Stray Matters.
Ms Eng added that the animals will be split between the five animal welfare groups and remain in the same units as they are now.
AVS added that it is committed to supporting the animal welfare groups that will be taking over the animals.
This includes a one-year rental waiver for the housing of the animals, supply of resources such as pet food, in particular prescription diets and preventatives, and medical checks to assess the health status of all the animals.
The animals will also be vaccinated during the medical assessments, and AVS will also continue to provide logistical support for rehoming events.
Previously located at Pasir Ris Farmland, Animal Lovers League moved to The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah in March 2018, occupying 10 units.
The group's lease for its units had expired in December 2024. AVS then renewed the tenancy for eight of these units until June last year.
The lease was again extended until last August, when the decision was made not to renew it any further in view of poor management and rental arrears.
In December 2025, Animal Lovers League lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge following allegations of neglect.
The group also owed 53 months' rent to AVS, which runs The Animal Lodge.
Volunteers who spoke to CNA previously described deteriorating conditions at the shelter, including overcrowding, poor hygiene and delays in medical care, which they said resulted in the deaths of some rescue animals.
AVS said it had received reports about animal welfare issues at Animal Lovers League since December 2024 and found the management of the group's premises to be poor, with animal welfare "progressively deteriorating over time".
Founder Mohan said on Dec 10 that the group would stop taking in new animals and would downsize its operations.
MICROCHIPPING, HEALTH SCREENING
Discussions between AVS and the other parties involved are ongoing to ensure a smooth transition of the animals from Animal Lovers League to the five other animal welfare groups.
Other stakeholders, such as the Singapore Veterinary Association, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Causes for Animals (Singapore), have also come forward to offer various resources like veterinary support and supplies.
These include the microchipping of all cats under Animal Lovers League, which was done on Dec 22, 2025.
The first phase of health screening for animals under Animal Lovers League commenced on Monday and will run until Wednesday.
The cats under Animal Lovers League are first in line for this health screening, which includes a physical examination as well as blood tests.
According to AVS, similar tests will also be conducted for the dogs under Animal Lovers League at a later date.
"These collective efforts reflect the strong commitment of the animal welfare community to safeguard the health and well-being of Animal Lovers League's animals," said AVS.
AVS added that members of the public who would like to adopt or foster an animal from Animal Lovers League can look out for upcoming adoption drives and rehoming initiatives.