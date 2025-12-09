Animal shelter Animal Lovers League loses tenancy after allegations of neglect, unpaid rent
Animal Lovers League, one of the independent shelters housed at The Animal Lodge, owes 53 months' rent to the Animal and Veterinary Service.
SINGAPORE: Long-time animal welfare group Animal Lovers League has lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge at Sungei Tengah following allegations of neglect that have resulted in the deaths of rescue animals.
The Animal Lodge is run by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks). It is a facility that supports animal welfare groups and independent shelters, including Animal Lovers League.
Animal Lovers League volunteers who spoke to CNA on condition of anonymity described rapidly deteriorating conditions at the shelter in recent years, exacerbated by a lack of funds and staff to care for animals.
They also spoke of indifference and a lack of involvement from founders Mohan Div Sreedharan and Catherine Lee Sai Lang Strong.
One of the largest and longest-serving shelters in Singapore, Animal Lovers League has a no-kill policy, meaning that it does not put down its rescue animals even if they are sickly.
At its peak, the group housed more than 500 rescue animals, including smaller mammals and terrapins, in addition to cats and dogs. It now houses around 170 animals.
The organisation has been registered as a society since 2002 and a registered charity since Jan 30, 2015.
According to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s (MCCY) charity portal, Ms Lee and Mr Mohan are the organisation’s president and treasurer respectively. Ms Lee is also listed as chairman.
CNA has contacted MCCY about Animal Lovers League's status as a charity.
Previously at Pasir Ris Farmland, Animal Lovers League moved to The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah in March 2018, occupying 10 units.
It was one of 13 shelters housed at The Animal Lodge, alongside breeders and boarders.
In a media briefing on Monday (Dec 8), AVS said it had been receiving reports from volunteers about the health and welfare of the animals at Animal Lovers League since December last year.
AVS said it had found the management of the group’s premises to be “poor”, with the welfare of animals “progressively deteriorating over time”.
POOR CONDITIONS
Four people who volunteered at Animal Lovers League for years described a lack of resources to care for animals, resulting in neglect.
Animals were housed in filthy and overcrowded conditions, with faecal matter strewn around their cages. Ailing animals were not given prompt medical attention, resulting in worsening health and death at times, added the volunteers.
One of the around six volunteers caring for the cats, who wanted to be known as Albert, said that things “went downhill at a very fast rate” in the years following COVID-19.
He alleged that the two workers running the shelter were overwhelmed, while volunteers visited mostly on weekends, leading to inadequate care.
In 2022, around 30 volunteers collated feedback on welfare, management and funding issues to the founders, but these were ignored, Albert said.
Others who approached the authorities had their volunteer status terminated, he added.
These conditions led to a group of 25 volunteers submitting an appeal letter to the authorities earlier this year.
The letter, addressed to the prime minister, minister for national development and AVS director-general, spoke of the “disengagement” of Mr Mohan and Ms Lee, how potential adopters were turned away and how external help from other welfare groups was rejected.
Volunteers also highlighted the low adoption rates for animals there.
Hannah, a coordinator who helps manage the 60 volunteers for the group’s dogs, said that only four dogs were adopted between 2023 and 2025, while 14 dogs died in the same period. Albert said around 10 cats were adopted in the past two years.
Volunteers like Hannah said they have had to pay out of pocket for cleaning supplies, medical bills and other items.
Rose, who has been volunteering with Animal Lovers League since around 2013, said she spent between S$4,000 (US$3,086) and S$5,000 on vet bills for dogs she had sent for treatment.
Her messages to Mr Mohan from April this year with updates and costs from the dogs' medical treatment went unanswered.
Another individual, J, who began volunteering in November 2019, left in June 2024 after the death of a dog, named Ping Pong, that he cared for.
J alleged that the shelter delayed medical help for Ping Pong, adding that Mr Mohan wanted the dog treated in-house.
Ping Pong developed numerous open wound sores that vets said were too late to treat.
Ms Christine Bernadette, who started volunteering with Animal Lovers League in 2005, said the group “started as a wonderful, safe space for rescued animals”.
“Over time, however, the growing population and increased operating costs made it very challenging to sustain," said Ms Bernadette, a teacher.
“These challenges were difficult for everyone involved. With more animals coming in than being adopted out, along with the inability to afford medical care, the situation became challenging.”
While still a volunteer with Animal Lovers League, Ms Bernadette helped set up another animal welfare group, Causes for Animals (Singapore), where she now manages adoption and fundraising.
The group, established in 2013, has been stepping in to help Animal Lovers League with medical care, to provide food, and to assist with utility bills where possible.
"We are hoping to continue helping by supporting medical needs and working with other animal welfare groups to rehome or shelter the remaining animals.
"We want to help in any way we can with all other animal welfare groups and we hope Singaporeans will lend us their support to help these animals in need.
“Most importantly, given it has come to this, we also hope to see NParks step up and work with all the animal welfare groups to help these animals, be it through space or medical care or stable leadership in difficult times,” Ms Bernadette said.
ANIMALS ANXIOUS, STRESSED
In a media briefing, NParks said that AVS has been monitoring the situation closely through regular inspections. It observed that sick animals had not received prompt and adequate medical care.
“Many animals also showed signs of fear, anxiety and stress, as well as insufficient provision of daily essential resources such as feeding and watering points and litter boxes,” director of AVS Trisha Eng said.
While AVS engaged Animal Lovers League over the issues, little to no progress was seen, Ms Eng added.
In total, AVS issued seven advisories and two directives to Animal Lovers League, which it eventually complied with.
On Aug 20, 2025, Animal Lovers League surrendered to AVS 15 animals that needed immediate veterinary attention. Several of these animals had open wounds that were infected. Five had to be put down as their conditions worsened.
Animal Lovers League also owes a total of 53 months’ rent to AVS.
Ms Eng said that AVS has been extending support to the group, including giving them more time to pay rental arrears via an instalment plan.
“Unfortunately, the gaps were not resolved and worsened in the past year, putting the welfare of the animals at risk,” Ms Eng said.
The group's lease for its 10 units had expired in December last year. AVS then renewed the tenancy for eight of these units until June this year, hoping to "nudge them in the right direction towards downsizing" and to help them manage their resources, Ms Eng said.
AVS also noted the group's intent to continue caring for the animals and adopted a "measured approach" as a sudden eviction could further compromise the well-being of the animals under the group's care, she added.
The lease was again extended until Aug 5, when the decision was made not to renew it any further in view of the poor management and rental arrears owed.
Animal Lovers League is now required to return the units to AVS as soon as possible.
“AVS is now working closely with the various animal welfare groups and individuals to develop a long-term plan for the care and rehoming of Animal Lovers League’s animals to ensure their health and welfare,” said Ms Eng.
Mr Mohan has not responded to CNA’s request for comment.
The group has been actively soliciting donations for food and vet bills on its social media pages. It has also begun putting up listings of animals for adoption in recent months.