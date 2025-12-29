Some animal shelters see up to 75% fall in pet adoptions since 2019

RISING BILLS STRAIN SHELTERS

As dogs at the shelter age, their medical needs – and costs – also increase. Vet fees alone made up almost half of ASD’s S$878,000 (US$684,000) expenditure last year.

Mr Yeo noted that veterinary costs for similar medical conditions are now two to three times higher than they were five years ago.

The charity currently houses about 80 dogs across five units at The Animal Lodge, which is run by the National Parks Board's Animal & Veterinary Service.

To cope with rising expenses, the shelter is considering downsizing by one or two of its five units.

“Each unit roughly translates to about almost S$10,000 a month in terms of maintaining the staff, resources like food and medicine for the dogs ... so, we find (that) it's not sustainable,” said Mr Yeo.

Another 40 dogs are currently placed in foster homes.

The non-profit is also working on measures such as increasing adoption drives and introducing a cap on medical spending per dog.

However, Mr Yeo warned that if these initiatives fail to ease the financial strain, the charity may be forced to shut down in two years.

SPACE, MANPOWER CONSTRAINTS

Similar challenges are being faced by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Singapore’s largest animal welfare organisation.

Its adoption rates have plummeted by nearly 75 per cent over the past six years, with just 246 animals – including dogs, cats and other smaller animals – adopted as of Dec 21 this year, down from 979 in 2019.

The organisation said its premises can house only 150 to 200 animals at any one time. Lower adoption rates mean it has to further limit the number of animals it can take in.

“We're always operating in full capacity. If fewer animals go out, we cannot take in more animals … which means we are limited to only those emergency cases like injuries,” said SPCA deputy executive director Natalie Chan.

She added that many of the animals arriving at the shelter have medical or behavioural issues, requiring longer rehabilitation periods and more intensive care, which places additional strain on staff.

“Staff will require more time to care for these animals, and that directly affects being able to care for more animals,” she said. “Because … ultimately, we want to provide the best care we can to any animal that comes under us.”

This creates a vicious cycle, Ms Chan noted, as potential adopters often prefer younger and healthier animals.

To boost adoption, the SPCA has stepped up its social media efforts, showcasing adoptable animals as well as highlighting their personalities and playful traits to better connect with potential owners.

It also recently converted two former office spaces into loft-style rooms, allowing potential adopters to interact with animals in a more home-like setting.

Modelled after HDB units, the rooms are designed to help the animals acclimatise to a domestic environment and socialise more naturally, boosting their chances of finding a forever home.