Animal crossing: Sambar deer, wild pigs among dozens of species seen using Mandai Wildlife Bridge

SINGAPORE: Male sambar deer sparring with their antlers locked against each other, and red junglefowl taking advantage of the upturned soil left by wild pigs digging for food.

These are just some of the animal interactions that have been recorded at Mandai Wildlife Bridge in the past 18 months.

Nearly 70 species of wildlife have been observed using and staying around the dedicated animal crossing since it opened in December 2019, Mandai Wildlife Group said on Thursday (Feb 3).

The bridge provides safe passage over Mandai Lake Road, which has seen roadkill including a pangolin and a leopard cat in the past.

Measuring between 35m to 44m wide at different points, the 140m long bridge has six cameras to track animal usage.