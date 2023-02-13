Tripartite committee recommends protection against age, sex and race biases as part of workplace fairness law

SINGAPORE: A Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness on Monday (Feb 13) released an interim report containing 20 recommendations for anti-discrimination workplace legislation.

These include stronger protections, a wider range of enforcement tools and prohibiting retaliation by employers.

If accepted by the Government, the new law will be introduced on top of current guidelines against discrimination by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair & Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP).

The interim report comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his 2021 National Day Rally speech that the Government intends to write these TAFEP guidelines into the law.

The Tripartite Committee, convened in July 2021, is chaired by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and the Singapore National Employers Federation's (SNEF) president Robert Yap.

According to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) survey, the proportion of job seekers who reported that they experienced discrimination fell from 43 per cent in 2018 to 25 per cent in 2021.

The proportion of employees who said that they had experienced workplace discrimination was 8 per cent in 2021.

"Nonetheless, we want to continue to work hard to tackle workplace discrimination," Dr Tan said at a press briefing.

"We want to do more to ensure that we have a strong and robust system in place to uphold workplace fairness," he added.

"It's important for us to send a strong signal that we have zero tolerance for any form of workplace discrimination."

Dr Tan said a Bill could be proposed in Parliament in 2024.

PROTECTED CHARACTERISTICS

The Tripartite Committee recommended that five categories of characteristics be protected under a law for workplace fairness.

The categories are:

Age Nationality Sex, marital status, pregnancy status and caregiving responsibilities Race, religion and language Disability and mental health conditions

These were selected because the protection of these characteristics supports Singapore’s social and economic objectives, according to a joint press release from MOM, SNEF and the National Trades Union Congress.

Ninety-five per cent of discrimination complaints also fall into these categories.

Between 2018 and 2021, MOM and TAFEP received 328 complaints, of which 189 were discrimination based on nationality, 73 were related to age and 46 were linked to sex. There were also 34 complaints of discrimination due to race or language.

The list of protected characteristics is not closed and could expand to include other categories in future.

Asked why sexual orientation was not included, Dr Tan said that while all forms of workplace discrimination would not be tolerated, there was a need to be "judicious" about which aspects to include in legislation.

He said the five categories were "basic building blocks" for a start, with the Government "prepared to consider" including other forms of discrimination in the legislation.

Dr Yap of SNEF agreed that other characteristics could be added on in future.