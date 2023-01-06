Better education for national athletes is key to drug prevention, says Anti-Doping Singapore

Athletes and support personnel can expect more frequent and informative education programmes and workshops.

This comes after Singapore's national swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei confessed to consuming recreational controlled drugs overseas last year.

The three tested negative for banned substances, and were not sanctioned as the consumption of some recreational controlled drugs outside of competition is currently not prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said, however, the swimmers breached several rules in its code of conduct. They were fined and given warnings as a result.

PREVENTION OVER DETECTION

Dr Goh said the incident put a spotlight on several issues.

Violating anti-doping regulations is not just about testing positive, but a whole host of other rules that could be broken, including possession, evading or refusing drug tests, and failure to update whereabouts in some cases, he said.

“I think a lot of athletes tend to look at the anti-doping rule violations as only having a positive test. But in reality, there's a whole section with about 11 or so different violations,” he said.

He added that he champions prevention through education.

“There are three challenges: education, deterrence and detection. The public tends to focus on detection. But I like to focus on education because I think that is the key to prevention.”

“Prevention is always better than testing and detecting,” Dr Goh added.

SportSG and ADS already provide clean sport education for professional athletes, especially when they have been selected for the national team.

For instance, Singapore's national footballers were reminded of the list of prohibited substances to look out for in the lead up to the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The list is updated annually and such learning sessions also reinforce rules set by WADA.