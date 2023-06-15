Anti-hangover products gain popularity among drinkers with Singapore’s nightlife reopening

This trend comes more than a year after nightlife joints were allowed to reopen fully from the pandemic, with all restrictions and COVID-19 safety measures lifted.

DrinkAid co-founder Solomon Poon said that when the firm first started in 2020, there was low uptake of the product due to restrictions which limited the number of people at gatherings.

The sales numbers spiked instantly when the limits were completely removed by the government later on, said Mr Poon.

“We saw an instant doubling of the sales from there, and it's only steadily grown since then,” he said, adding that the firm has been able to boost its marketing efforts with the return of events such as weddings and corporate events.

A CURE FOR HANGOVERS?

For some people, drinking is one way of letting loose and having a good time.