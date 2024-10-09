33 people arrested at Geylang coffee shop during multi-agency anti-vice operation

SINGAPORE: Thirty-three people were arrested on Monday night (Oct 7) for their suspected involvement in vice activities and offences related to illegal employment.

The multi-agency anti-vice operation took place at a coffee shop at Geylang Lorong 29, with members of the media invited to observe the police in action.

When journalists arrived at 9.40pm, officers were questioning women in groups.

Some of the women, believed to be offering companionship services, said they were in Singapore to work. Others said they were only at the coffee shop to have drinks.

Officers searched their bags and seized their passports, work permit cards and mobile phones, CNA observed. Most of the women held Vietnamese passports, while a few had Chinese passports. They either had social visit passes or were work permit holders.

Other officers surrounded the perimeter of the coffee shop to maintain order and ensure that customers remained on the scene. A few of the women were seated at tables with men, and police officers were heard asking the men what their relationships with the women were.

The operation concluded past 11pm, with the police leading those who were arrested to a police bus.