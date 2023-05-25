Study finds younger Singaporeans seeking antibiotics against advice; doctors warn misuse can lead to consequences

SINGAPORE: A new study has found that over a four-year period, about 12 per cent of oral antibiotics were prescribed in polyclinics without any diagnosis of infection.

This comes despite guidelines warning that inappropriate antibiotic consumption can lead to an increased risk of antibiotic resistance.

The research also revealed that younger patients are requesting antibiotics against the advice of their family physicians.

The study by National University Polyclinics (NUP) sampled over 3.2 million consultations at seven polyclinics from 2018 to 2021.

Doctors involved in the research said the study aims to combat antimicrobial resistance within primary care in the nation, and can aid in the development of local antibiotic guidelines and policies.