13 victims lose S$38,000 to scammers impersonating recruiters from travel company Anywhr

SINGAPORE: A new variant of job scam has seen 13 victims lose at least S$38,000 since January, said the police on Monday (Mar 7).

In these scams, victims would be invited via messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to participate in jobs that would allow them to earn commissions by reviewing travel attractions and packages.

Scammers impersonating job recruiters would send the victims unsolicited messages, claiming to be recruiting for jobs that offer high commission for reviewing of travel attractions and packages.