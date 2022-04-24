When words fail you: The 'invisible' affliction of aphasia

SINGAPORE: We were heading to breakfast on a Tuesday morning, and Mr Sherwin Tang was trying to tell us what was on offer at the coffee shop nearby.

The 58-year-old has aphasia, a communication disorder caused by damage to the part of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

There is porridge, there is meat, he said. You can have it with … he spells it out: “A, B, C, D, E …”, with a slight emphasis on the “E”. Then, he says with some effort: “F, G.”

As he speaks, he writes out letters in the air, a strategy that he’s come up with to help others understand him.

“Egg!” said Ms Evelyn Khoo, the founder of Aphasia SG, who was there to help this reporter and Mr Tang communicate.

He nods, and we feel a sense of triumph, like we just scored at a game of charades. But there’s more.

He shakes his head and starts gesturing again: “Egg, but …”

After some miming, I guess: “Century egg!”

He nods and says: “I like.” I reply that I like century egg too and we laugh.

A simple conversation like this would have taken most people less than a minute, and little thought. But for Mr Tang, it involved spelling, hand gestures, much effort and some guesswork on the part of the listeners.

This was just one exchange among several that morning as Mr Tang explained to us his daily routine.

Several times, he pumped his arms or slapped his forehead as he tried to express the word that was at the tip of his tongue.

It was clear that he knew what he wanted to convey but saying it out loud was just out of his reach.

THE DIFFICULTY OF ORDERING FOOD

When we reached the coffee shop, he ordered the same drink as Ms Khoo – kopi gao siew dai (strong coffee, with less condensed milk). He also orders the same chicken and century egg porridge as I do.

When we asked him about it later, Mr Tang said he usually drinks tea but ordered coffee because it’s easier to order the same thing as the people he eats with due to his communication difficulties.

It is also easier to point to a photo on a signboard or menu than to customise his order.