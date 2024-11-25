UOL apologises after 'blackface' attendees at dinner and dance event spark backlash

SINGAPORE: UOL Group (UOL) has issued an apology after a TikTok video showing a group of attendees in blackface at its dinner and dance sparked criticism online.

Posted on Sunday (Nov 24) by user @summer88959, the video has garnered over 26,000 views as of 6.30pm on Monday.

It shows a group of eight attendees in blackface posing for a photograph. They were also dressed in black afro wigs, sunglasses and retro 1980s street-style costumes.

A caption superimposed on the video read: “Emmm … like that will kena (be punished) or not?”

The group attended the annual dinner and dance event by UOL and Pan Pacific Hotels Group - a subsidiary of UOL - titled The Rhythm of the Night.

It was held on Nov 14 at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands.

In response to CNA’s queries, a UOL spokesperson said it is aware of the incident.

"We sincerely apologise for any offence caused," said the UOL spokesperson.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group directed CNA's queries to UOL.

The TikTok video drew criticism from users, who questioned the appropriateness of the group's actions.

“Eight people and not even one person thinks it’s not ok to do this,” one TikTok user commented.

Another comment read: “This is terrible, not funny. Shame on them and the company if they were still allowed to join the festivities. They need to be held accountable.”

In July, a student from Raffles Institution (RI) faced disciplinary action after dressing as a dark-skinned delivery rider on Racial Harmony Day.

In 2020, an old photo of a group of RI students in blackface was resurfaced on social media, drawing backlash online.

In the photo taken in 2016, a student believed to be of South Asian descent was surrounded by 10 others who donned black beauty face masks.

One of the former RI students later issued an apology for the "stupidity and racist actions".