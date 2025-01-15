Singapore to require app stores to implement measures to protect children from inappropriate apps
A new code of practice will require app stores to implement measures by Mar 31 to determine the age of users.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will soon require app stores to implement measures to protect children from inappropriate apps, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Wednesday (Jan 15).
The requirement comes under a new code – the Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services – and will take effect from Mar 31.
Under the code, designated app stores with significant reach or impact – Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery, Microsoft Store and Samsung Galaxy Store – will have to put in place "system-level measures" to curtail the risk of exposure to harmful content for users, especially children.
This includes age assurance measures, which refer to methods to determine a user's age.
According to the code, categories of harmful content include:
- Sexual content
- Violent content
- Suicide and self-harm content
- Cyberbullying content
- Content endangering public health
- Content facilitating vice and organised crime
In a factsheet, IMDA said governments and regulators worldwide, including Australia, the European Union, the UK and the US, are introducing measures to ensure online services are age-appropriate and tailored to children.
It highlighted two age assurance measures: Age estimation and age verification.
Age estimation relies on systems or processes to establish the likely age or age range of a user. It may use artificial intelligence, machine learning technology or facial age analysis algorithms.
Age verification relies on verified sources of identification, such as a digital ID or credit card, to determine the age or age range of a user.
IMDA said the designated app stores can decide the appropriate age assurance measure for their services – either age estimation, age verification, or both.
"IMDA will engage designated (app stores) over the next few months on the implementation of age assurance," said the authority.
According to IMDA, if an app store is unable to implement the age assurance measures by Mar 31, they must set out an implementation plan including details of how it intends to comply with the requirements and a "reasonable" timeline for implementation.
This is subject to agreement by IMDA, the authority added.
For a start, they are expected to prevent children from accessing its highest age-rated apps, for example, those that are meant for users aged 18 and above.
"IMDA will continue to work closely with the industry on the age assurance requirements and implementation, taking into consideration industry and international practices and standards," said the authority.
According to the code, the app stores will have to implement measures such as content moderation as well as "easy-to-access" mechanisms for users to report harmful and inappropriate content by Mar 31.
They will also be required to submit annual reports to IMDA on what steps they have taken to ensure the safety of users and their effectiveness. The annual reports, which will be published on IMDA's website, will also include actions taken by the app stores in response to reports made by Singapore users.
MINIMISING EXPOSURE
The new code is part of the government's ongoing efforts to protect users from harmful online content.
Amendments to the Broadcasting Act started in February 2023, allowing the government to issue directions to social media services to disable access by Singapore users to egregious content.
On Wednesday, IMDA said app distribution services - or app stores - have also been included as another type of online communication service for regulation. This means that IMDA will be able to direct them to disable access to such content as well.
"We recognise that app distribution services are key gateways to accessing apps on our digital devices and are market-places for online content including online games," said the authority.
"With more people including children owning mobile devices, and therefore accessing app distribution services to download apps easily, there is an increased risk of exposure to harmful content, including age-inappropriate content for children."
The Code of Practice for Online Safety also came into effect in July 2023, requiring designated social media services – Facebook, HardwareZone, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube – to minimise users' access to harmful content.