Singapore to require app stores to implement measures to protect children from inappropriate apps

SINGAPORE: Singapore will soon require app stores to implement measures to protect children from inappropriate apps, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The requirement comes under a new code – the Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services – and will take effect from Mar 31.

Under the code, designated app stores with significant reach or impact – Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery, Microsoft Store and Samsung Galaxy Store – will have to put in place "system-level measures" to curtail the risk of exposure to harmful content for users, especially children.

This includes age assurance measures, which refer to methods to determine a user's age.

According to the code, categories of harmful content include:

Sexual content

Violent content

Suicide and self-harm content

Cyberbullying content

Content endangering public health

Content facilitating vice and organised crime

In a factsheet, IMDA said governments and regulators worldwide, including Australia, the European Union, the UK and the US, are introducing measures to ensure online services are age-appropriate and tailored to children.

It highlighted two age assurance measures: Age estimation and age verification.

Age estimation relies on systems or processes to establish the likely age or age range of a user. It may use artificial intelligence, machine learning technology or facial age analysis algorithms.

Age verification relies on verified sources of identification, such as a digital ID or credit card, to determine the age or age range of a user.

IMDA said the designated app stores can decide the appropriate age assurance measure for their services – either age estimation, age verification, or both.

"IMDA will engage designated (app stores) over the next few months on the implementation of age assurance," said the authority.

According to IMDA, if an app store is unable to implement the age assurance measures by Mar 31, they must set out an implementation plan including details of how it intends to comply with the requirements and a "reasonable" timeline for implementation.

This is subject to agreement by IMDA, the authority added.

For a start, they are expected to prevent children from accessing its highest age-rated apps, for example, those that are meant for users aged 18 and above.

"IMDA will continue to work closely with the industry on the age assurance requirements and implementation, taking into consideration industry and international practices and standards," said the authority.