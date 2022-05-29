Logo
Archbishop of Singapore among 21 new cardinals to be appointed by Pope Francis
Singapore

The Catholic archbishop of Singapore William Goh. (Photo: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore)

29 May 2022 07:49PM (Updated: 29 May 2022 08:35PM)
VATICAN CITY: Archbishop William Goh, the leader of Singapore's Catholic Church, is among 21 new cardinals to be appointed in August. 

Pope Francis announced on Sunday (May 29) that he would appoint the new cardinals, including an Italian leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the future of Catholicism.

Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.

After the Aug 27 ceremony to officially install them, known as a consistory, Pope Francis will have appointed about 83 of the some 133 cardinal electors, increasing the possibility his successor will be a man reflecting his position on key issues.

The new electors include Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, an Italian who is currently the Catholic Church's administrator in Mongolia. The country borders China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation for Catholics.

Other cardinal electors come from France, Nigeria, Brazil, India, the United States, East Timor, Italy, Ghana and Paraguay.

Once again, Francis passed over archbishops of major cities that traditionally had cardinals before his election in 2013, preferring to appoint men in places where the Church is small or growing.

Source: Reuters/ng

