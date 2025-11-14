Man who jumped barricade, rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande in Singapore charged with public nuisance

SINGAPORE: A man who jumped a barricade and rushed at Wicked movie star Ariana Grande during the premiere in Singapore on Thursday night (Nov 13) was charged in court on Friday afternoon.

Johnson Wen, a 26-year-old Australian, is accused of being a public nuisance. He appeared via videolink from lock-up, dressed in a white shirt.

Wen, who was unrepresented, told the court that he would be pleading guilty.

If convicted of being a public nuisance, he may be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,540).