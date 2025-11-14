Logo
Man who jumped barricade, rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande in Singapore charged with public nuisance
Ariana Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo rushed in to help after Johnson Wen jumped a barricade and charged at the actress.

Johnson Wen was charged on Nov 14, 2025 after he jumped over a barricade at The Wicked: For Good movie premiere in Singapore and rushed at actress Ariana Grande. (Images: TikTok/pyjamamann, UR Dinie)

Koh Wan Ting
Koh Wan Ting
14 Nov 2025 02:52PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2025 02:59PM)
SINGAPORE: A man who jumped a barricade and rushed at Wicked movie star Ariana Grande during the premiere in Singapore on Thursday night (Nov 13) was charged in court on Friday afternoon.

Johnson Wen, a 26-year-old Australian, is accused of being a public nuisance. He appeared via videolink from lock-up, dressed in a white shirt. 

Wen, who was unrepresented, told the court that he would be pleading guilty. 

If convicted of being a public nuisance, he may be fined up to S$2,000 (US$1,540). 

Videos of the incident at the Wicked: For Good movie premiere have been circulating widely on social media.

Wen is seen jumping over a barricade at Universal Studios Singapore before running towards Grande.

He then puts his arm around her, jumping up and down, with co-star Cynthia Erivo rushing in to break his hold.

Security officers tackled and removed the man, escorting him out of the venue.

Wen, a content creator who goes by the online moniker Pyjama Man, has posted several videos on his social media accounts showing him rushing towards other artistes, such as Katy Perry and The Weeknd. 

Source: CNA/wt

