A year after Singaporean cricket coach's murder in Malawi, his family is still fighting for answers

SINGAPORE: Ms Prema Menon remembers her brother, the late Arjun Menon, not as the cricket coach the world knew, but as the boy she grew up with.

The oldest of three siblings, he was the "cool kid" she played with at their childhood home in Neptune Court, and the brother who lived by a "never punch down on people" attitude.

As adults, the siblings were more like orbiting satellites, the 42-year-old Ms Menon said.

They lived in different parts of the world – Ms Menon in Australia, Mr Menon in Africa, where he settled in Malawi in 2020 hoping to uplift the cricket community there, and their younger sister, who declined to be named, in Singapore.

Then in May 2025, while Ms Menon was back in Singapore on a visit, a call upended the family's life.

It was a Sunday morning, and the family was on their way to a house viewing. The call came from an unfamiliar country code, so they let it ring out. But it kept ringing.

Ms Menon's younger sister finally picked up. On the line was Mr Menon's wife, screaming that he was dead.

Mr Menon, the coach of Malawi's national cricket team, had been killed at his home in Blantyre, the country's second-largest city, by unknown assailants. He was 48.

The next sequence of events played out in slow motion, Ms Menon said.

“I was just in shock,” she said. “My father used to say … the biggest curse is losing your child, and all I could think of was my parents. I didn't really care about myself.

“I was just like, what am I gonna do? My parents have lost their child. How do we come back from this?”

More than a year on, Ms Menon and her family are still searching for answers. Despite repeated attempts to get updates, the family says it has struggled to obtain concrete information from the authorities in Malawi, where no known arrests have been made.

Ms Menon spoke to CNA over a Zoom call in mid-August from Melbourne, where she lives.

“It is so hard for me to sit here and know that me, my father especially, my sister and my late mother suffered this sort of violation, and nobody has the answer for it,” said the operations director for a non-profit organisation.

“I just want someone to answer for this crime, the person who did it. They shouldn't be able to walk around like nothing has happened.”