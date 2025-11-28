Logo
SCDF frees man whose arm was trapped in drain pipe under kitchen sink in Jurong West
The man, who remained conscious throughout the rescue operation, was freed in about two hours.

A rescuer using an electric breaker to remove the kitchen sink and cabinets housing the drain pipe in the affected unit, and the drain pipe seen from the unit below the flat where the man was trapped. (Photos: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Rachel Lim
28 Nov 2025 10:23AM
SINGAPORE: A man whose entire left arm was trapped in the drain pipe under a kitchen sink was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Thursday (Nov 27) afternoon.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 1.35pm on Thursday at Block 338A Tah Ching Road in Jurong West. 

A man was found in a unit with his entire left arm trapped in a drain pipe under the kitchen sink, they added.

A rescuer using a battery operated to cut a segment of the drain pipe in the unit directly below the affected unit on Nov 27, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
The area within the affected unit where the man's entire left arm was trapped in the drain pipe. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
SCDF’s emergency medical services providing medical support to the man after he was freed on Nov 27, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

Rescuers, among them members of SCDF’s elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, dismantled the kitchen sink and the cabinet surrounding the drainpipe to create enough room.

Another team proceeded to the unit directly below and cut a segment of the drain pipe.

“This allowed the rescuers to see how the arm was trapped and decide how to carefully manoeuvre the arm to free it. A lubricant was used to ease the arm out of the drain pipe,” SCDF said.

A team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was also on-site to assess and render medical support to the man and applied an intravenous drip.

The man, who remained conscious throughout the rescue operation, was freed in about two hours and was taken to the National University Hospital.

Source: CNA/rl(sn)

