SCDF frees man whose arm was trapped in drain pipe under kitchen sink in Jurong West

Rescuers, among them members of SCDF’s elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, dismantled the kitchen sink and the cabinet surrounding the drainpipe to create enough room.

Another team proceeded to the unit directly below and cut a segment of the drain pipe.

“This allowed the rescuers to see how the arm was trapped and decide how to carefully manoeuvre the arm to free it. A lubricant was used to ease the arm out of the drain pipe,” SCDF said.

A team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was also on-site to assess and render medical support to the man and applied an intravenous drip.

The man, who remained conscious throughout the rescue operation, was freed in about two hours and was taken to the National University Hospital.