Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Chinatown shop

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery in Chinatown, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Sep 25).

The police said they were alerted to a case of armed robbery at a shop along Temple Street on Friday at about 3.15am.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly committed robbery by confronting the victims with a knife and demanding cash,” said SPF.

“Out of fear, the victims complied with the instructions and handed over cash amounting to about S$1,000 before he fled the scene with the money.”

The victims were unhurt.

Following investigations with the help of images from police cameras, authorities arrested the suspect at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh later that morning.

“A knife was recovered and seized as case exhibit,” said SPF, adding that the man will be charged in court on Saturday.

The offence carries a penalty of not less than three years and not more than 14 years in jail, with a minimum 12 strokes of the cane.

Police are also appealing for the whereabouts of a man named Angelo Ng Chek Kiang to assist in investigations for the above case.

“We are requesting for anyone with information to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online www.police.gov.sg/i-witness,” said SPF.

“All information received will be kept strictly confidential. The police would like to remind the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and a fine.”