Singapore

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Pasir Ris minimart
The man was allegedly armed with a knife and demanded the victim hand over money from the cash register.

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Pasir Ris minimart

Police seized cash amounting to S$276, a knife, clothes and belongings from the armed robbery suspect. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

03 Feb 2023 12:08PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 12:08PM)
SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery at a Pasir Ris minimart on Wednesday (Feb 1).

The police said they were called to the incident at the shop along Pasir Ris Street 11 at about 1.50am.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, robbed the victim by demanding that the victim hand over money from the cash register," said the police. 

No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested within 18 hours, said the police, adding that cash amounting to S$276, a knife, clothes and belongings were seized.

If convicted of armed robbery, he faces a jail term of between three and 14 years, as well as at least 12 strokes of the cane.

“The man committed a brazen act of robbery, and the police will spare no effort in ensuring that offenders are swiftly apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong.

“Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of physical appearance and any distinctive physical features of the perpetrator, and call the police as soon as possible.”

Source: CNA/ga(gs)

