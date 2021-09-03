Man arrested for armed robbery at Woodlands pawnshop, threatened employees with a knife

Investigations also revealed that the suspect was believed to have gambled away a part of the stolen cash immediately after committing the offence, and used a portion of the stolen cash to repay debts to his friends.

"Cash amounting to S$4,454 was recovered, and efforts are under way to recover the remainder of the stolen cash," said the police in the news release.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone, added police. No one was hurt during the incident.

"Despite the suspect’s attempt to evade detection by escaping via various modes of transport such as bus, taxi and motorcycle, the police pursued all available leads to identify and arrest him within 16 hours of the reported crime. The forensics examination and analysis at the crime scene, coupled with CCTV footage, were instrumental in the quick resolution of the case," said Mr Ang Eng Seng, commander of Woodlands Police Division and deputy assistant commissioner of police.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday with armed robbery. If convicted, he faces five to 20 years imprisonment, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.