Man arrested for armed robbery at Woodlands pawnshop, threatened employees with a knife

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old Malaysian man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery at a pawnshop in Woodlands, police said on Friday (Sep 3).
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the crime at a pawnshop located along Woodlands Street 31 on Thursday at about 5.50pm.
According to preliminary investigations, the suspect had allegedly showed a female employee in the shop a handwritten note with Chinese characters, which stated, "Do not shout, I only need money. I have a knife on me, I do not wish to hurt people."
The female employee fled to the rear counter of the shop, added police at a press conference on Friday. The suspect allegedly grabbed the two pieces of jewellery from the tray - a gold chain and a gold bracelet. He then allegedly confronted a male employee with a knife measuring about 20cm.
Police added that the male employee complied with the suspect's instructions and handed the cash over to him. The suspect fled the scene with cash amounting to about S$24,400 and two pieces of jewellery valued at S$10,747.
The man was arrested the following morning at a residential unit along Sembawang Road; items seized included a knife, a handwritten note, two pieces of jewellery, a shirt, a pair of pants and a bag.
Investigations also revealed that the suspect was believed to have gambled away a part of the stolen cash immediately after committing the offence, and used a portion of the stolen cash to repay debts to his friends.
"Cash amounting to S$4,454 was recovered, and efforts are under way to recover the remainder of the stolen cash," said the police in the news release.
The suspect is believed to have acted alone, added police. No one was hurt during the incident.
"Despite the suspect’s attempt to evade detection by escaping via various modes of transport such as bus, taxi and motorcycle, the police pursued all available leads to identify and arrest him within 16 hours of the reported crime. The forensics examination and analysis at the crime scene, coupled with CCTV footage, were instrumental in the quick resolution of the case," said Mr Ang Eng Seng, commander of Woodlands Police Division and deputy assistant commissioner of police.
The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday with armed robbery. If convicted, he faces five to 20 years imprisonment, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.