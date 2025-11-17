Singapore art groups look overseas to grow global presence, develop talent

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s art scene is expanding its footprint overseas, with some local galleries and art spaces doubling their international engagements since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The push to go abroad aims to develop talent, reach wider audiences and introduce a more diverse range of artworks to the local scene.

Major institutions like the National Gallery Singapore, where footfall last year managed to exceed pre-pandemic levels, are also deepening their global connections.

BUILDING CONNECTIONS

At independent contemporary art gallery Yeo Workshop, international exposure has become a key part of its mission.

The gallery has doubled its participation at overseas art fairs since 2019, joining events in Paris, Hong Kong and South Korea. Some of these connections have led to invitations to larger shows such as biennales.

For founder Audrey Yeo, these international opportunities are crucial for artists’ development.

“It's very important that local artists have their work seen by an international arena, because you meet all the cream of the crop of curators, institutions, museums and art collectors at these platforms,” said Ms Yeo, who is also the president of the Art Galleries Association, Singapore.

“When our local artists get an opportunity to exhibit there, they then (can) interact with those audiences and level up their practice to the next level … When they come home, the community can appreciate or benefit from their artwork,” she added.