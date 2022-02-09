Demand for ART kits 'elevated', more stocks expected to arrive soon: Retailers

SINGAPORE: Demand for antigen rapid test (ART) kits has risen in the past week, and more stocks are expected to arrive in stores soon, retailers said.

ART kits have run out of stock in some stores. In response to CNA’s queries, three retailers – FairPrice, Guardian and Watsons – said they are working with suppliers to ensure a steady supply of ART kits.

"Demand for ART kits has been elevated in the past week," said a FairPrice spokesperson on Wednesday (Feb 9).

This could be due to the "heightened number" of COVID-19 cases and "public awareness" on regular testing, the spokesperson added.

Singapore has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 13,011 infections reported on Tuesday – the third time in a week that the daily caseload has hit five figures.

"Stocks in our stores remain available with more expected to arrive in the next two weeks. We continue to work closely with our suppliers to meet the needs of customers," said the FairPrice spokesperson.