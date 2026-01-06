Art therapy gains ground in Singapore hospitals, but lack of regulation raises concerns
From batik painting to clay work, art therapy is helping some patients cope with illness and trauma.
SINGAPORE: Art therapy is gaining traction across Singapore’s hospitals as a way to help patients with their mental health, particularly for those coping with chronic illness, trauma and emotional distress.
Referrals for art therapy have increased by as much as three times in some institutions since 2019.
While clinicians say the growing interest reflects greater awareness of mental health needs, they also warn that the lack of regulation could put vulnerable patients at risk.
HELPING PATIENTS COPE WITH ILLNESS
Art therapy, also known as art psychotherapy, is a form of psychological treatment that uses art as a therapeutic process.
It involves creative expression guided by trained therapists to help patients explore emotions, process trauma and improve mental well-being.
At Woodlands Hospital, which was recently renamed from Woodlands Health, art therapy has become part of patient care for those struggling with the emotional toll of their illnesses.
One senior patient there has faced diabetes, heart disease and kidney issues since early last year.
Despite having access to treatment, she found herself unable to proceed with care that could have brought relief. Doctors found her to be showing signs of depression and referred her for art therapy.
Sessions at the hospital are tailored to patients to encourage holistic engagement with other treatments.
“For elderly patients, we use culturally relevant materials, like beans, beads, batik painting, and this will allow the patients to be cognitively stimulated,” said Ms Roxanne Chew, a senior art therapist at Woodlands Hospital.
Since starting her sessions, the patient has become more hopeful and open to receiving treatment.
Her experience reflects a broader trend at the hospital, which opened at the end of 2023 and has recorded a 25 per cent increase in art therapy referrals since last year.
“I've seen growth in palliative care and patients in geriatrics, mainly dementia cases, as well. We are also seeing more growth with … renal cases, patients with medical conditions, and they are here for rehabilitation,” Ms Chew said.
GROWING DEMAND IN MENTAL HEALTH SETTINGS
The rise in art therapy is also evident in psychiatric care.
At the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), the number of art therapy sessions has increased by about 20 per cent since 2023.
IMH attributes part of this growth to greater exposure to research on art therapy, particularly through conferences and seminars.
“The benefit of art therapy is that it is widely applicable and relevant to many people from a wide range of ages, from children to even palliative care, because the modality primarily emphasises both verbal and non-verbal approaches,” said Ms Yoko Choi, senior art therapist at IMH’s department of mood and anxiety.
“So, even people who do not or cannot speak, they are welcome to receive art therapy and benefit from (it).”
At IMH, art therapy is offered to patients with conditions such as major depression, schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, as well as children with emotional dysregulation, behavioural challenges and autism spectrum conditions, she added.
A WIDE RANGE OF MATERIALS USED
One commonly used medium at IMH is clay, which experts say allows patients to process trauma through touch.
This can activate memories in a safe manner, especially for patients who find verbal expression too overwhelming.
“Art therapy usually uses basic art materials, like drawing, painting … clay sculptures, soft fabrics or personal objects,” Ms Choi said.
These could include photographs or personal belongings such as old clothes, she added.
For safety reasons, patients are not allowed to use sharp tools such as scissors and penknives.
CLEARING UP MYTHS ABOUT ART THERAPY
Despite its growing use, clinicians said misconceptions about art therapy remain.
One common one is that patients must be good at art, said Ms Choi.
“People generally don't know about art therapy because they think art means drawing and painting. (They think): ‘I'm not good at art, so I cannot benefit from this.’”
Another myth is that art therapy is only for children.
“People in general also think that this is for kids … but actually art psychotherapy is suitable for adults as well,” added Ms Choi.
CONCERNS OVER LACK OF REGULATION
As demand grows, practitioners say they are concerned about the absence of regulation in Singapore.
“Anybody can call themselves an art therapist,” said Ms Loo Hwee Hwee, principal art therapist and deputy head of the paediatric psychological services division at Khoo Teck Puat-National University Children’s Medical Institute at National University Hospital.
“When this profession is not regulated and protected, then anybody who may not have the experience, may not have the training … think that they can handle it,” she said.
“At best, no harm done. But at worst … you could really make the person feel worse, because you're touching something very emotive.”
Ms Loo added that professional art therapists are trained at the master’s level, with expertise in both art and psychology.
“A lot of people think that it's about art-making alone. Art therapy is not just about art making. It's also about the psychotherapy portion of it.”
Untrained practitioners may miss important emotional cues, particularly in children.
“A lot of artists think that they can do art therapy, but they don't have the psychological framework to what we are looking out for, and what are the themes that could surface from the artwork or even from picking the medium,” Ms Loo added.
“Somebody who is untrained, this will be all lost in translation, and we'll lose (the) opportunity to capture important things about what's going on with the child.”
Some healthcare clusters have introduced safeguards to tackle such issues.
At SingHealth, practitioners must hold a master’s degree in art therapy from a recognised institution.
“There’s also close supervision for us … so that we ensure that all the sessions that are conducted are sound and beneficial to the people that we serve,” said Ms Emily Tan, master medical social worker and principal art therapist at the National Cancer Centre Singapore.
Ms Tan believes national regulation would strengthen public trust and hopes art therapy will be recognised not as an add-on, but as an essential part of patient care.
“I think (patients) … can feel more confident … that they are seeing a professional or certified art therapist that's regulated by the nation,” she added.