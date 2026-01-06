Art therapy gains ground in Singapore hospitals, but lack of regulation raises concerns

SINGAPORE: Art therapy is gaining traction across Singapore’s hospitals as a way to help patients with their mental health, particularly for those coping with chronic illness, trauma and emotional distress.

Referrals for art therapy have increased by as much as three times in some institutions since 2019.

While clinicians say the growing interest reflects greater awareness of mental health needs, they also warn that the lack of regulation could put vulnerable patients at risk.

HELPING PATIENTS COPE WITH ILLNESS

Art therapy, also known as art psychotherapy, is a form of psychological treatment that uses art as a therapeutic process.

It involves creative expression guided by trained therapists to help patients explore emotions, process trauma and improve mental well-being.

At Woodlands Hospital, which was recently renamed from Woodlands Health, art therapy has become part of patient care for those struggling with the emotional toll of their illnesses.