AI tools helping social service agencies in Singapore to save time, labour

PRIVACY CONCERNS

At social service agency Lions Befrienders, for instance, an innovative AI software is used to check on the mental state of the elderly, whether they are grappling with sadness or feeling the heat of anger.

Mr Benjamin Yeo, director of psychosocial and integrated care at Lions Befrienders Service Association, said some seniors may not express how they feel.

“Artificial intelligence gives us a snapshot and a window into some of the challenges they're facing. And when highlighted, they can then have more space to reflect on how they are feeling,” he added.

“When our counsellors and case workers follow up with conversations and questions, they can then better be able to answer and express how they feel.”

On privacy concerns, Mr Yeo said the software is only used at the point where it is activated.

“We do not retain any data in terms of the facial features being captured or the person's face being recognised or kept in any cloud system,” he added.

Dr Wang Yue of the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ School of Business told CNA that it is the responsibility of AI users to prevent data breaches or leaks.