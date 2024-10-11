AI tools helping social service agencies in Singapore to save time, labour
SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence is helping social service agencies in Singapore to save on time and manpower.
With this technology, these organisations are able to screen at least six times more patients a week, and boost their staff productivity by about 30 per cent.
AI can also help to detect issues early in five times more people, with an accuracy of 90 per cent, according to the agencies.
But experts warned that for AI to be widely embraced, robust policies and regulations are important.
PRIVACY CONCERNS
At social service agency Lions Befrienders, for instance, an innovative AI software is used to check on the mental state of the elderly, whether they are grappling with sadness or feeling the heat of anger.
Mr Benjamin Yeo, director of psychosocial and integrated care at Lions Befrienders Service Association, said some seniors may not express how they feel.
“Artificial intelligence gives us a snapshot and a window into some of the challenges they're facing. And when highlighted, they can then have more space to reflect on how they are feeling,” he added.
“When our counsellors and case workers follow up with conversations and questions, they can then better be able to answer and express how they feel.”
On privacy concerns, Mr Yeo said the software is only used at the point where it is activated.
“We do not retain any data in terms of the facial features being captured or the person's face being recognised or kept in any cloud system,” he added.
Dr Wang Yue of the Singapore University of Social Sciences’ School of Business told CNA that it is the responsibility of AI users to prevent data breaches or leaks.
NEED FOR REGULATION
For social service agencies, various AI tools such as chatbots and virtual therapists have been useful in offering around-the-clock support.
While the technology makes mental health solutions more accessible, experts believe there is still more work to be done for broader use.
Dr Wang pointed out how therapists and psychiatrists, for instance, have certifications and need to follow regulations.
“For the AI chatbots, we probably need something similar to regulate and certify. The algorithms, the data they used, all need to be monitored,” she said.
For now, a set of guidelines crafted by various ministries and statutory boards is paving the way forward.
IMPROVING AI ACCURACY
Meanwhile, Nanyang Technological University and the National Healthcare Group are pioneering a new centre to elevate AI in healthcare.
The Centre of AI in Medicine, which was launched last month, aims to bridge the gap between innovative AI technologies and their practical applications in medicine.
Its focus includes elderly frailty, medical imaging, cancer screening, and mental health, which are key challenges for Singapore's healthcare system as the population ages.
The goal is to make healthcare more personalised and responsive to what matters to people.
When it comes to accuracy, deeper research is necessary, said observers.
Dr Wang pointed out that the AI algorithms are still made by humans.
“So I think it is our responsibility to test it out before launching it to avoid the biases,” she noted, highlighting the different ethnic and social backgrounds in multicultural Singapore.
“When we are setting up the algorithms, it's important to bear in mind the variety of people in a society like in Singapore.”