Economic review recommends positioning Singapore as global AI leader, making lifelong learning practical

SINGAPORE: Singapore should establish itself as a global artificial intelligence leader and push for AI adoption across its economy, according to recommendations from the Economic Strategy Review.

The country must also evolve its skills and training systems to make lifelong learning a practical reality for workers.

These are among seven key recommendations released on Friday (Jan 30) by the review’s committees, which conducted more than 60 engagements, events and company visits.

The recommendations, based on feedback from businesses and workers, aim to secure economic growth and create quality jobs amid mounting challenges.