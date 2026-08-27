Singapore’s economy is growing — why aren’t all workers feeling it?

SINGAPORE: On the surface, the economic outlook for Singapore is rosy.

Gross domestic product growth is expected to be between 4.5 and 5.5 per cent this year, and non-oil exports have been rising rapidly.

Yet, underneath the headline growth figures are early signs that Singapore's industries are growing at different speeds, with those related to artificial intelligence and technology leading the way and domestic sectors faring less well.

CNA previously reported that Singapore's move to upgrade its economic forecast for 2026 signals confidence in the growth of AI-related sectors. This includes electronics manufacturing, as well as adjacent sectors in precision engineering, wholesale trade and finance.

For the weak spots in the economy, which are generally all other sectors unrelated to the global AI boom, geopolitical risks and dampened consumer sentiments amid inflationary pressures still weigh on business activity and growth prospects.

All these are signs that economic growth in Singapore has been uneven, with some element of “K-shaped growth” emerging, experts said.

K-shaped growth refers to a situation where different parts of the economy grow at different rates or even move in opposite directions.