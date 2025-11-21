Real AI race is about solving humanity’s biggest challenges, says Google DeepMind’s COO

SINGAPORE: The global artificial intelligence race may be accelerating, but for Google DeepMind’s chief operating officer Lila Ibrahim, the real competition should not be about technological supremacy.

“When people throw around the term ‘AI race’, I think we need to take a step back and say, ‘What race is this really about?’” she told CNA at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Wednesday (Nov 19).

Her comments came amid intensifying talk of global AI dominance, with American chip giant Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang recently saying China is well-positioned to lead the field due to lower energy costs and looser regulations.

But Ibrahim said the more important question is how societies can balance AI’s risks and opportunities.

“We have to be thoughtful stewards of the technology,” she added.

“Just throwing the technology out there, that's not a race worth having, right? The race is about … solving some of humanity's biggest challenges.”

She added that the goal of AI as a tool for human progress underpins DeepMind’s work.

The company – Google’s AI research arm – was founded in the United Kingdom in 2010 and acquired by Google in 2014.

The lab’s notable breakthroughs include developing AlphaGo, the first computer programme to defeat a Go world champion.

DeepMind also announced on Wednesday the opening of a new research lab in Singapore, its first in Southeast Asia, which will focus on using AI to address issues such as education and healthcare.