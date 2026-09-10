Artistes can express humanitarian concerns, but not undermine public order and security: Tan Kiat How
Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How cited several performances dealing with social and humanitarian issues that had been allowed to proceed in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Artistes can express humanitarian concerns about international conflicts, but such expression should not undermine public order, security or stability in Singapore, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said on Thursday (Sep 10).
“Singapore should not be used by foreigners as a platform to further political causes, including those relating to conflicts or political issues overseas,” he said.
Artistes, whether Singaporean or foreign, are expected to abide by Singapore's laws and the conditions of the arts entertainment licence when performing here, he added.
Mr Tan was responding in parliament to MP Hazlina Abdul Halim (PAP-East Coast), who asked how authorities distinguish prohibited political advocacy from expressions of humanitarian concern.
She also asked how an artiste’s intent and the context of an expression are taken into account, and whether licensing conditions would be reviewed to exclude peaceful expressions of support for humanitarian causes.
Mr Tan said that besides an artiste’s intention, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) considers the likely impact of a performance when assessing whether it meets licensing conditions.
Under IMDA’s Arts Entertainment Classification Code, content should not undermine public order, national security or stability.
The code, which sets out the framework for assessing and classifying live or public arts entertainment, also states that content should be “sensitive to the concerns of different racial or religious groups and the prevailing community expectations of what is necessary to safeguard racial harmony and religious harmony”.
In July, members of British band Massive Attack were issued stern warnings and barred from re-entering Singapore after flying a Palestinian flag during a concert, with one of the members shouting “Free Palestine”.
The government recognises the humanitarian impact of international conflicts and artistes may wish to express concern for those affected. Such expressions are not prohibited but should not undermine public order, national security or stability. In Singapore, this condition is made clear in the Arts Entertainment Classification Code issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority. Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How highlighted this approach in reply to an MP’s questions in parliament on Thursday (Sep 10). He stressed that Singapore should not be used by foreigners as a platform to further political causes, including those relating to conflicts or political issues.
Ms Hazlina asked Mr Tan for examples of performances involving social causes that had been allowed to take place.
He cited To The Unforgotten, an event held in May this year that featured a song, poem and multimedia artwork about the Israel-Gaza conflict. It was classified R18.
Another example was 6 Microlectures on Genocides. Also classified R18, the play comprised short works that explore themes of genocide, war crimes and contemporary conflicts, Mr Tan said.
He also pointed to the 2024 stand-up comedy show Namaste, which was classified Advisory 16 and included a segment in which comedians spoke about the Israel-Gaza conflict.
“So having material and content on causes itself is not prohibited, and the licensing framework is designed to, of course, protect young people from unwanted content, but also allow people to make decisions on what they can watch,” said Mr Tan.
“But at the same time, having some boundaries on the kind of content that may stir up public disorder or national security considerations.”
Mr Tan said assessments were “very contextual” and encouraged applicants for Arts Entertainment Licences to engage IMDA early.
“The earlier the applicants engage IMDA, the earlier conversations can start, and earlier we can give clarity and guidance on the kind of content that may be approved and the kind of content that we have some concerns over, so clarity and guidance can be provided,” he said.