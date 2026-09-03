Arts groups, museums seek to sustain momentum after SG Culture Pass attendance boost
Some say partnerships and new outreach efforts will be key to bringing arts and cultural experiences to more communities.
SINGAPORE: Arts groups in Singapore are looking to turn a boost in attendance from the SG Culture Pass into a longer-term habit as the scheme enters its second year.
Some say partnerships and new outreach efforts will be key to bringing arts and cultural experiences to more communities.
The SG Culture Pass was introduced in September last year to encourage more Singaporeans to experience local arts and heritage.
Around 411,000 Singaporeans have used more than S$30.4 million (US$23.9 million) in Culture Pass credits since its launch, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Wednesday (Sep 2).
REACHING NEW AUDIENCES
The scheme appears to be reaching beyond the usual arts crowd.
Of the 1.4 million Singaporeans who registered for the pass, 68 per cent had not attended a local arts and culture event in the previous five years, according to MCCY.
Nine in 10 users surveyed also said they were willing to attend another local arts and culture event after using their credits.
Youths aged 18 to 35 accounted for 43 per cent of credit usage, while adults and seniors made up 38 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, the ministry said.
Arts groups say the challenge now is to sustain that momentum and reach those who may be harder to draw in.
At the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), more than 60 per cent of the audience for its recent musical Legally Blonde used the Culture Pass.
Productions like this have helped bring in newcomers.
The theatre company said roughly half of Culture Pass users are visiting SRT for the first time.
Its focus in the scheme's second year will shift towards people who are not regular arts-goers.
“It's my sense that the older generation especially are not so frequent arts consumers,” said SRT’s managing director Charlotte Nors.
“The first wave of Culture Pass users might have a higher percentage of people who are theatre goers or arts consumers.”
SRT plans to introduce special Culture Pass packages for selected productions, including performances where the S$100 credit can cover two tickets.
It also hopes to encourage older Singaporeans to use their credits to take younger family members to children's shows.
BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS
At the Visual Arts Centre, seniors and retirees make up the bulk of its Culture Pass users, with landscape and Chinese ink painting among its most popular programmes.
For some older participants, however, navigating the booking process remains a hurdle.
“It could still be a challenge for the older folks, and some of them would think of it simply as a voucher they can scan when they reach the outlet,” said Ms Iola Liu, director of the centre.
“But Culture Pass requires a certain pre-booking with the vendor sites like Sistic, Klook etc. So I think navigating that has been a challenge for the older citizens.”
The centre has been providing additional assistance, including guiding seniors through the booking process in person.
Meanwhile, private Peranakan museum The Intan says visitor numbers have risen by as much as 25 per cent with the Culture Pass.
It has also used the scheme to experiment with new offerings, including children's cultural activities, digital experiences and Peranakan cooking programmes, which have proven popular with seniors.
The museum has adapted its tours for visitors with mobility needs and wants to bring its experiences to more communities that may otherwise struggle to access them.
Mr Alvin Yapp, founder of The Intan, said this could include people living in sheltered and welfare homes who may find it difficult to visit the museum.
“These are communities that we find we wish there was a way to engage them further,” he added. “For me, that is truly about being Singaporean, truly about being inclusive.”