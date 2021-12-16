Ascott named world’s leading serviced apartment brand at World Travel Awards

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Ascott was named world’s leading serviced apartment brand at the grand final of World Travel Awards on Thursday (Dec 16).

This follows Ascott being named leading serviced apartment brand in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Oceania at the regional World Travel Awards in October.

Ascott's 28 awards at the grand final and regional World Travel Awards placed them as the best performer among serviced apartment players this year.

Ascott CEO Kevin Goh said: "To be recognised during such extraordinary times is a strong validation of our quality lodging properties, as well as Ascott’s efforts to provide a haven for all our guests, a safe home away from home."

In addition to the global and regional tier awards, Ascott was also voted leading serviced apartment brand in China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.