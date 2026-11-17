A single ASEAN market would let businesses set up and operate more seamlessly across borders, and give people more opportunities to work, invest and prosper, Mr Wong said. He also urged the bloc to harness the power of artificial intelligence and to strengthen links in finance, digital technologies and energy.

He noted that upcoming milestone anniversaries with partners such as the United States, Canada and the European Union are chances to deepen practical cooperation and reinforce ASEAN’s role as an “open and inclusive platform for engagement”.

“A more integrated ASEAN will be a more valuable partner to the world. And a wider network of partnerships will create more opportunities and help sustain peace and stability in our region,” said Mr Wong.

Singapore last chaired ASEAN in 2018.

In his speech, Mr Wong also took stock of the bloc’s progress under the Philippines’ chairmanship.

“This has been a challenging year for the region and indeed the world. But under the Philippines' leadership, ASEAN has remained united and continued to move forward with ambition and purpose,” he said.

He cited the signing of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, and the early entry into force of the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement 3.0, as examples of important progress.

These achievements reflect the hard work of the Philippines and the other member states, Mr Wong said, thanking Mr Marcos for his leadership.

TURNING 60

ASEAN turns 60 next year and faces a very different world from the one in which it was created, Mr Wong said.

The bloc was formed on Aug 8, 1967 in Bangkok by five founding members: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

“Our region was divided by conflict, ideological rivalries and deep suspicions. Yet our founding leaders had the foresight to come together, believing that despite our differences, we could build a better future by working together,” said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong said the bloc has since helped keep regional peace, brought member states’ economies closer and created opportunities for their people.

“But the world is changing. Great-power rivalry is intensifying. The global economic order is becoming more fragmented. Conflicts and disruptions far beyond our region can affect our economies, our energy supplies, our food supplies and the livelihoods of our people,” he said.

ASEAN will continue to face external pressures that will test its cohesion and unity, and while member states cannot control such external developments, they can decide how to respond, he said.

“We can choose to remain united, deepen our cooperation and strengthen our ability to shape our own future.”

He added that ASEAN’s greatest strength has always been its members’ willingness to work together despite differences, which will be more important in the years ahead.

“It is in this spirit that Singapore accepts the gavel and the chairmanship of ASEAN from the Philippines. We hope to work closely with all of you in ASEAN and across all out partners, to build an ASEAN that is united in its purpose, confident in its future, and open to the world,” he said.

“On behalf of the Singapore government and all Singaporeans, I look forward to welcoming all of you to Singapore next year.”