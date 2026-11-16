Practical cooperation in digital domain, AI can unlock opportunities for ASEAN, China: PM Wong

MANILA: Practical cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in new areas, particularly the digital domain, can unlock new opportunities for both sides, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Nov 16).

This includes the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), he said during the 29th ASEAN-China Summit.

“China is one of the most digitally advanced countries in the world, and also ASEAN’s largest trading partner,” said Mr Wong.

There is hence considerable potential to deepen digital connectivity, especially with the conclusion of the region-wide Digital Economy Framework Agreement, he added.

Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s finance minister, welcomed China’s proposal to designate 2027 as the Year of ASEAN-China AI Cooperation.

China was represented at the summit by its premier Li Qiang.

"China is a leader in AI applications; across ASEAN countries there is tremendous potential and interest to harness AI to raise productivity and transform our economies," said Mr Wong.

"We look forward to working with China to achieve meaningful outcomes."

FREE TRADE AND STABILITY

In his remarks, Mr Wong said ASEAN and China must build economic bridges and promote openness and integration over fragmentation and contestation.

He cited the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade as an example of such efforts.

Ahead of the protocol entering into force next month, officials are now working on streamlining customs procedures and simplifying certification requirements, said Mr Wong.

“These developments will give greater confidence to our businesses to invest and grow in our respective markets,” he said.

He added that liberalising the ASEAN-China Air Transport Agreement will provide a further boost by improving connectivity and facilitating greater flows of goods and people.

Mr Wong emphasised that both sides must continue to keep this region peaceful and stable.

“In this regard, China has been a valued and active partner through its consistent support for ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum and the ADMM-Plus (ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus),” said Mr Wong.

Such interactions have helped to build trust and understanding, he noted.

“We also look forward to the expeditious conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct that is in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UNCLOS, and which safeguards the rights and interests of all parties that use the South China Sea,” added Mr Wong.

He was referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, adopted in 1982.

In his remarks, Mr Wong hailed ASEAN and China’s milestone of 35 years of dialogue relations this year, and the fifth anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He also thanked Mr Li for his personal commitment to the ASEAN-China relationship.

Mr Wong echoed his Chinese counterpart’s remarks about the “new global environment”, noting that there are “sharper geopolitical tensions and rising barriers to trade and investment”.

“In this environment, the strong bonds between China and ASEAN show that there is another way forward, one that is based on cooperation, and win-win partnership,” he said.