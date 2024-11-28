Can Singapore and Southeast Asia learn from Europe’s interconnected power grid?

STOCKHOLM: In the Swedish capital, energy provider Stockholm Exergi uses resource-efficient solutions, including generating power from biofuels and incinerating waste, to supply electricity and heating to residents.

Stockholm is aiming for a fossil fuel-free future with net-zero emissions by 2040.

The power provider aims to go even further – carbon negative. The term refers to removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than emitting it.

“Society will not be able to get rid of all fossil emissions, even when we are at net-zero. The only way to do that is … by creating negative emissions,” said the energy company’s head of research and development Fabian Levihn.

The firm aims to store carbon dioxide permanently in the ground after removing it from the atmosphere, and use this to counterbalance other emissions.

It has spent over 150,000 engineering hours on a carbon capture project which could work hand-in-hand with energy generation in the future.

“We are looking at an (integrated power plant) design where … the energy used in the carbon capture process can be recovered back into district heating,” said Dr Levihn.

The provider is not the only source of energy for the city of nearly 1 million – Stockholm can also import power from neighbouring nations.

Sweden is connected to Europe’s multinational electricity grid which allows the country to trade electricity in the region.