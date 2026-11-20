SINGAPORE: Working with neighbouring countries on energy resilience is "not a zero-sum game", even if countries have to prioritise their own domestic needs from time to time, said Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng.

“Our philosophy has always been ‘prosper thy neighbours’,” he said, adding that Singapore works with neighbouring governments to allocate energy for their domestic consumption before export.

Speaking to the media on Nov 13, ahead of Singapore assuming the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairmanship, Dr Tan said that such partnerships can bring economies of scale and increase project viability by attracting investment interest.

He cited the ASEAN Power Grid – a plan to connect Southeast Asia’s electricity network – as an example.

ASEAN leaders on Tuesday (Nov 17) signed an enhanced memorandum of understanding on the grid. The agreement, signed during the 49th ASEAN Summit in the Philippine capital of Manila, marked progress in making the decades-long plans a reality.

In October, a report by the International Energy Agency warned that Southeast Asian countries are using more energy and becoming reliant on imported fuel, leaving the region vulnerable to supply disruptions and price shocks.

Later that month, Indonesia announced reduced gas exports to Singapore to divert more supplies to domestic electricity needs.

Dr Tan noted other geopolitical uncertainties, including AI-related developments, tariff wars, and an increasing need for neighbouring countries to keep up with growing domestic energy demand.

For Singapore, a small and open country dependent on keeping supply lines open, the key concern should be how the country can continue to thrive and remain relevant, said Dr Tan.

“Just as how it was 30, 40 years ago, when water itself was existential for us. Today, energy is existential for us,” he said.