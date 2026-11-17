SINGAPORE: Families across Southeast Asia are “undergoing significant demographic change”, with people marrying later, having fewer children and living in smaller households.

Despite these changes, households generally reported moderate to high levels of family resilience and well-being, according to the inaugural State of ASEAN Families Report 2026 released on Tuesday (Nov 17).

“Respondents also reported broadly positive quality of life, while marital relationships were generally positive, with high levels of relationship satisfaction,” said the report.

The report draws on national statistics from 10 ASEAN member states, alongside a survey of 12,942 households across 10 ASEAN cities.

It examined family resilience, relationships, well-being and quality of life, providing a snapshot of the experiences of urban families across the region.

The 10 participating states are: Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Timor-Leste, which became ASEAN's 11th member in October 2025, was not included in the report as the research collaboration was endorsed before its admission.

The report was launched by Singapore’s Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli at the Asian Family Conference 2026 at Shangri-La Hotel on Tuesday.

MARRIAGE AND FERTILITY

The report found that the median age at first marriage has risen for both men and women in most ASEAN member states, while fertility rates have declined across the region.

The median age at first marriage ranged from 21.2 to 29.6 years for women and from 24.4 to 31.1 years for men across ASEAN countries with available figures.

In Singapore, the median age at first marriage rose from 28.2 years in 2015 to 29.6 years in 2025 for women, and from 30.3 to 31.1 years for men.

Vietnam also saw an increase, with the median age at first marriage for women rising from 22.8 to 25.9 years over the same period, while that for men climbed from 26.9 to 30.1 years.

Most ASEAN states now have fertility rates below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman, with only Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos remaining at or above this threshold.

In Singapore, the total fertility rate fell from 1.2 births per woman in 2015 to 0.9 in 2025, while the Philippines recorded a sharp decline from about 2.9 births per woman in 2015 to around 1.7 in 2025.