No ‘significant progress’ in implementing ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar: PM Lee to PM Hun Sen

SINGAPORE: There has not been “any significant progress” in the implementation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar since its adoption last year, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted during a video call with his Cambodian counterpart on Friday (Jan 14).

During the call, Mr Hun Sen briefed the Singapore Prime Minister on Cambodia’s priorities and agenda as ASEAN chair this year, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Saturday.

Mr Hun Sen visited Myanmar earlier this month for talks with its military rulers – the first by a head of government to Myanmar since the army overthrew the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1 last year.

The coup sparked months of violent protests.

ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus was adopted on Apr 24 last year, at a meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta between ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.