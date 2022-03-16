ASEAN member states to explore further ways to strengthen supply chains amid COVID-19 recovery

SINGAPORE: Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to explore further ways to strengthen supply chains in the region to bolster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday (Mar 16).

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong attended the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat on Wednesday, hosted by ASEAN chair Cambodia via video conference.

At the retreat, Mr Gan proposed three key areas where ASEAN could work together to drive economic recovery.

These include the importance of continued unity and "open, rules-based regional economic integration" as member states navigate economic uncertainties such as inflationary pressure and economic disruption from "geopolitical complexities" and the pandemic.

He also said there was a need for ASEAN to act swiftly in response to current challenges, through strengthening regional supply chains and upgrading ASEAN’s free trade agreements.

ASEAN should also position itself as a "progressive and dynamic regional bloc" through cooperation in emerging areas such as digital and green economies.