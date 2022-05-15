ASEAN to work towards mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to facilitate smooth travel

SINGAPORE: Health ministers and officials from ASEAN member states have agreed to work towards mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to facilitate smooth international travel, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (May 15).

The agreement was made at the 15th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting and Related Meetings held from Saturday to Sunday in Bali, Indonesia.

"With ASEAN recovering from the pandemic and reopening our borders to the world, it is important to establish seamless travel across the region, such as the use of digital technology to mutually recognise vaccination certificates across countries," said MOH.

"The ASEAN Health Ministers and senior officials agreed to work towards an ASEAN Universal Verification Mechanism to facilitate smooth international travel, while protecting the data privacy and security of each ASEAN member state."

During the meetings, member states shared updates and exchanged views on strengthening the resilience of health systems, and enhancing collective preparedness and response to pandemics.

They also welcomed the operationalisation of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED), which will enhance ASEAN’s capacity in prevention, detection and response to public health emergencies.

"Singapore looks forward to continuing to work closely with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners to enhance regional public health preparedness and response, and strengthen health cooperation," said MOH.

COUNTRIES MUST REMAIN VIGILANT

Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung highlighted at the meetings that ASEAN member states have managed to weather the COVID-19 pandemic because of their close cooperation, but countries must remain vigilant and guard against complacency.