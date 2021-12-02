Singapore navy taking part in first ASEAN-Russia maritime exercise

SINGAPORE: A Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) warship is taking part in the inaugural Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Russia maritime exercise, held from Wednesday (Dec 1) to Friday.

The exercise is being conducted off Sabang, Indonesia, and involves eight ships and observers from ASEAN member states and Russia, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday.

The ships are from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the sea phase of the exercise, RSN's Victory-class missile corvette RSS Vigour joined the other ships in conducting communication and manoeuvring drills, a search and rescue exercise, and a maritime security exercise.

As part of the maritime security exercise, the ships tracked the movement of simulated vessels of interest, using alerts from ASEAN international liaison officers attached to RSN’s Information Fusion Centre.

The centre, which helps countries share maritime security information, uses a real-time, web-based system designed for rapid collaboration.

The exercise will conclude with a sail past of all participating ships.