PM Wong to attend ASEAN Summit in Cebu

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit on Friday (May 8) in Cebu.

At the first of two summits expected this year, chaired by the Philippines, the ASEAN leaders will discuss ways to strengthen the region's trade, energy and food security.

They will also discuss how to accelerate the region's green energy transition amid supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices from the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Talks will touch on strengthening collaboration with ASEAN's external partners to advance shared priorities and reinforce regional stability.

The summit will take place under the theme Navigating Our Future, Together. It expresses ASEAN's commitment to deepen integration, strengthen economic cooperation and navigate evolving global challenges with unity and cohesion, PMO said.

During the summit, the leaders are expected to reaffirm ASEAN's unity in addressing the impact of developments in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on the region.