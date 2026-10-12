Cremated remains may be scattered at sea under two-year pilot to be launched by NEA

SINGAPORE: Families will be able to scatter the cremated remains of their loved ones at sea under a pilot scheme from the second half of 2027.

The launch of the pilot by the National Environment Agency (NEA) is in response to growing demand for ash scattering as cremation numbers in Singapore keep rising, the agency said in a media release on Monday (Oct 12).

The ferry service will operate weekly from Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal under the management of an operator appointed by NEA.

It will accommodate multiple groups on a single vessel and a $50 (US$39) fee per application will apply.

The service will give families a more cost-effective and accessible option to scatter cremated remains at sea, NEA said.

The agency will monitor uptake and gather feedback to assess the long-term viability of the service during the two-year pilot.

More details on the ferry service, including the pilot ash scattering site, booking arrangements and procedures, will be announced ahead of the commencement of operations in 2027.

GROWING PREFERENCE FOR ASH SCATTERING

There is a growing preference for ash scattering as an alternative option to storing cremated remains in Singapore, NEA said.

Singapore’s demand for after-death services is expected to grow as its population ages, the agency noted. Annual deaths are projected to increase from about 26,500 in 2025 to about 40,000 by 2040.

The take-up rate of inland ash scattering (IAS) has grown steadily since it was introduced in 2021, NEA said.

About 82 per cent of those who die in Singapore are cremated.

The proportion of cremations where the ashes were scattered at IAS facilities rose to about 12 per cent in 2025 from about 7 per cent in 2022, the first full year of operation.

Singapore’s second IAS facility, the Garden of Serenity, was opened in August 2025 to support this trend. The other facility is the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery.

The booking fee to scatter cremated remains at the two gardens is S$320.

“The growing preference for ash scattering has prompted NEA to explore additional options to meet public needs,” the agency said.

This trend is also consistent with the findings from the Study on Wake Spaces conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies at the National University of Singapore.

About 42 per cent of respondents indicated a preference for ash scattering, comprising 27 per cent who preferred sea scattering, and 15 per cent who preferred IAS.

“These findings reflect sizeable interest in ash scattering as an alternative to storing cremated remains,” NEA said.

NEA deputy chief executive officer and director-general of public health Chew Ming Fai said: “As needs and preferences evolve, we are committed to providing more options for people making after-death arrangements for their loved ones.”

“This pilot will make the scattering of ashes at sea more accessible, while allowing us to better understand demand and shape the service to meet their needs.”