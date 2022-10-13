Airfares to Asian destinations surge amid strong demand for year-end travel

SINGAPORE: Travellers booking air tickets from Singapore to some Asian destinations are paying much more for the coming December holiday season compared to the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, travel platforms said on Thursday (Oct 13).

This comes as several popular destinations, including Japan and Taiwan, recently reopened their border to tourists after two-and-a-half years of travel restrictions.

Prices of one-way air tickets from Singapore to Seoul have surged by as much as 78 per cent for this year-end period compared to 2019, according to Traveloka.

When CNA checked flight comparison website Flightscanner on Thursday, the cheapest available itinerary to South Korea for Dec 19 to 31 cost S$664. This is for a direct roundtrip on budget airlines Scoot as well as T’Way Air, which started routes between Singapore and Incheon earlier this year.

Roundtrip fares on full-service carriers Korean Air and Singapore Airlines cost at least S$1,263 and S$1,924 respectively.

According to Traveloka, fares from Singapore to the Philippines have gone up by 70 per cent, while it costs about 47 per cent more to fly to Thailand. The costs of flights to Indonesia have increased by 43 per cent.

“Our users are telling us that they want to travel again and we have been seeing a steady uptick of bookings on our platform,” said Traveloka president Caesar Indra, adding that the post-pandemic world will “continue to be dynamic”.