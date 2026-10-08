In pictures: Key sporting moments from the 2026 Asian Games

Singapore’s athletes made their mark at the 2026 Asian Games with record-breaking performances and several historic firsts.
Sprinter Shanti Pereira and MMA fighter Tiffany Teo struck gold, while Loh Kean Yew delivered Singapore’s first badminton singles medal and golfer Shannon Tan secured the country's first golf medal with a bronze.
Here are the highlights from CNA's visual correspondent.
The Games began on a less-than-perfect note.
With organisers opting not to build a permanent athletes’ village, temporary accommodation – including container dormitories – was provided for athletes and officials.
And while Nagoya was at the heart of the Games, not all the action took place there.
For Loh Kean Yew, the Games brought another milestone.
After overcoming Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the quarter-finals, the Singaporean celebrated with one of his trademark gestures inspired by the anime series One Piece.
His run would eventually earn Singapore its first Asian Games badminton singles medal.
All eyes turned to the track as Singapore's Shanti Pereira looked to defend her 200m title against 17-year-old Chinese Chen Yujie, who had beat her to the gold medal a day earlier in the Women’s 100m finals.
Some 22.78 seconds later, Pereira successfully defended her 200m title.
There were other extraordinary performances.
In the pool, Japan’s Shin Ohashi set a world record in the men’s 200m breaststroke.
Out at sea, Singapore’s sailors battled wind and spray in Mikawa Bay, with Jania Ang taking silver in the women’s dinghy.
And on the golf course, South Korea’s Tom Kim finished 18-under to claim the men’s individual title.