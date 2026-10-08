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In pictures: Key sporting moments from the 2026 Asian Games
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In pictures: Key sporting moments from the 2026 Asian Games

In pictures: Key sporting moments from the 2026 Asian Games

Shanti Pereira covers her face after successfully defending her gold medal in the Women’s 200m sprint during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sep 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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Wallace Woon
Wallace Woon
08 Oct 2026 06:00AM
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Singapore’s athletes made their mark at the 2026 Asian Games with record-breaking performances and several historic firsts. 

Sprinter Shanti Pereira and MMA fighter Tiffany Teo struck gold, while Loh Kean Yew delivered Singapore’s first badminton singles medal and golfer Shannon Tan secured the country's first golf medal with a bronze.

Here are the highlights from CNA's visual correspondent. 

A participant walks past a row of containers that were used to house athletes taking part in the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Sep 18, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

The Games began on a less-than-perfect note.

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With organisers opting not to build a permanent athletes’ village, temporary accommodation – including container dormitories – was provided for athletes and officials.

And while Nagoya was at the heart of the Games, not all the action took place there.
 

Not every competition took place in Nagoya. Swimming and diving events were hosted at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, about 350km from Nagoya. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Amanda Lim (in golden cap) dives at the start of the Women’s 50m Freestyle heats during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, Sep 24, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Singapore's Amanda Yap jumps onto the beam during the Women’s Balance Beam gymnastics finals of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Sep 25, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
China’s Fei Liwei in action during the Men’s 1500m Freestyle finals of Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, Sep 24, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa (centre) on his way to win the the Men’s 1500m finals of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, Sep 28, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
South Korea’s Chon Jongwon slips off a climbing hold - known as a sloper - during the Men’s Boulder finals of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Port Messe Exhibition Hall in Nagoya, Japan, Sep 30, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew stares as the shuttlecock drops after hitting the net during the Badminton Men’s Singles semi-finals against South Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Philippines’ Marc Alexander Lim (right) looks up while grappling with Vietnam’s Dang Dinh Tung (left) during their men’s -69kg round of 16 bout at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Oct 1, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Japan’s Yuka Ueno in action against South Korea’s Park Jihee during their Women’s Foil Individual finals during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Sep 23, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

For Loh Kean Yew, the Games brought another milestone.

After overcoming Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the quarter-finals, the Singaporean celebrated with one of his trademark gestures inspired by the anime series One Piece.

His run would eventually earn Singapore its first Asian Games badminton singles medal.

Loh Kean Yew shows one of his several trademark celebratory move after his win against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie during their Badminton Men’s Singles quarterfinals of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Japan, Sep 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin fall to the floor after winning their Badminton Men’s Doubles finals against China’s Wang Chang and Liang Weikeng during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan, Sep 29, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

All eyes turned to the track as Singapore's Shanti Pereira looked to defend her 200m title against 17-year-old Chinese Chen Yujie, who had beat her to the gold medal a day earlier in the Women’s 100m finals.

Some 22.78 seconds later, Pereira successfully defended her 200m title.

Shanti Pereira celebrates after winning the Women's 200m Finals of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Sep 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Host Edward Russell (right) was overcome with emotion while speaking to sprinter Shanti Pereira (left) after she successfully defended her Asian Games 200m title in Nagoya, Japan, Sep 27, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

There were other extraordinary performances.

In the pool, Japan’s Shin Ohashi set a world record in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

Out at sea, Singapore’s sailors battled wind and spray in Mikawa Bay, with Jania Ang taking silver in the women’s dinghy.

And on the golf course, South Korea’s Tom Kim finished 18-under to claim the men’s individual title.

Japan’s Shin Ohashi celebrates after setting the world record in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke final with a timing of 2 mins 4.83 seconds during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, Sep 24, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Silhouetted by sea spray, Singapore's Jania Ang sails her ILCA 6 to take the silver medal in the Women’s Dinghy Finals during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Mikawa Bay off the coast of Nagoya, Japan, Oct 2, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
South Korea’s Tom Kim doused by his teammates after finishing 18-under to win the Men’s Individual Golf – and earn an exemption from military service – at the Kasugai Country Club in Nagoya, Japan, Oct 3, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Spectators and photographers silhouetted against the sky at dusk on the final day of golf during the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Kasugai Country Club in Nagoya, Japan, Oct 3, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Source: CNA

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Asian Games 2026 Shanti Pereira
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