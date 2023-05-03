Asians with excess visceral fat tend to have poorer memory, learning ability: NTU study

SINGAPORE: Asians with an excess amount of visceral fat - the type of fat wrapped around the internal organs - tend to have poorer cognitive performance, according to a recently published study by researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

This affects their ability to think, learn and remember, the university said in a news release on Wednesday (May 3), adding that these individuals performed more poorly on tests that evaluated memory, executive function, processing speed and attention.

The study was led by scientists from the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine), some of whom hold joint appointments at Singapore’s National Healthcare Group, in collaboration with scientists at Imperial College London.

It analysed the health data of about 8,700 multi-ethnic Singaporeans and permanent residents collected for the Health for Life in Singapore (HELIOS) study between 2018 and 2021. These individuals were aged between 30 and 84.

When the scientists further investigated the relationship between body fat and cognition, they also found that a higher body mass index (BMI) and BMI-adjusted waist-to-hip ratio were linked to a fall in cognitive performance.

Findings from the study, published in the April edition of The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific medical journal, highlighted the impact that preventing obesity could have on maintaining cognitive function.