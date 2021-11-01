A*STAR scientist who lay down naked on bed and waited for woman to walk in jailed for obscene acts

SINGAPORE: A scientist with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) was sentenced on Monday (Nov 1) to 10 weeks' jail and a fine of S$1,600 for multiple charges including obscene acts.

Xie Danpeng, a 31-year-old China national, pleaded guilty in July to four charges including trespass, sexual exposure and dishonest misappropriation. Another two charges were considered in sentencing.

He admitted targeting two women at a condominium on Apr 12, 2020. A 37-year-old woman was heading home when she saw Xie masturbating in the common area.

The woman filmed him, and Xie continued his act while staring at her, alarming her. The woman ran home and showed her employer the video she took, with the latter calling the police.

At around the same time, a 26-year-old woman was in her condominium unit when she saw Xie masturbating. Xie made eye contact with her, alarming the woman who called out to her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend rushed to the balcony and asked Xie what he was doing. Xie ran away but was confronted by the woman's boyfriend, who reported the incident to the condominium management.

Xie was arrested that day and released on bail, but went back to the condo on Apr 19, 2020, despite being told not to return there.

He entered the compound via an unlocked door and took a pair of shoes from a rack outside a unit.

At about 11am on Jun 12, 2020, he entered the room of a 32-year-old woman and lay down naked on her bed. When the woman walked in and saw Xie, she called the police.

Investigations revealed that Xie had been walking around the unit wearing only transparent underwear in the week before this.

Defence lawyer Chung Ting Fai asked for two weeks' jail and a fine, saying Xie was diagnosed with exhibitionistic disorder, which contributed to his offences.

Xie also suffers from adjustment disorder with depressed mood, said the lawyer, adding that this was his client's first brush with the law.

He said Xie knows the gravity of his offences and is remorseful for his actions. Mr Chung cited Xie's work supervisor, who said that Xie had no problems at work prior to the COVID-19 "circuit breaker" period in 2020.

"When the work from home arrangements started there was no deterioration in his work performance and (he) continues to be employed by A*STAR and has been given a reduced workload," said Mr Chung.

For intentionally exposing his genitals to cause alarm, he could have been jailed up to a year and fined.

Responding to a CNA query, the agency said: "A*STAR takes a firm stand against any proven acts of law-breaking. Xie Danpeng was suspended since July 2021. We have commenced our internal disciplinary process which takes into account his sentence."