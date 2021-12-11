AstraZeneca to supply Singapore with antibody drug for COVID-19 treatment by end of the year

SINGAPORE: Biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, will deliver its antibody drug for COVID-19 treatment to Singapore by end of this year.

The company has signed a new purchase agreement with the country to deliver Evusheld, a drug cocktail, it said in a news release on Friday (Dec 10).

Evusheld, which combines two “long-acting” antibodies - tixagevimab and cilgavimab - has been studied for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in more than 9,000 participants, AstraZeneca said.

A Phase 3 trial of the drug showed an 88 per cent reduced risk of severe COVID-19 or death when patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 were treated within three days of symptom onset, it added.

Preliminary findings have also shown effectiveness against variants of concern, including Delta, the drugmaker added.

“Currently available preclinical data also suggest that Evusheld efficacy should not be significantly impacted by the new Omicron variant,” AstraZeneca said.