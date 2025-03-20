Woman arrested after alleged chopper attack at People's Park Complex food stall
SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old woman was arrested after an alleged chopper attack at a cooked food stall in People's Park Complex landed two men in hospital on Wednesday (Mar 19).
Police said in response to CNA's queries on Thursday that they were alerted to the incident at 1 Park Road - the address of People's Park Complex - at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.
Two men, aged 41 and 30, were taken conscious to the hospital. A 42-year-old man was assessed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.
A chopper was seized by police as a case exhibit. The suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, said the police.
At the scene on Wednesday evening, Chinese news outlet 8World reported that the front of the stall and the alley beyond it were cordoned off.
The floor near the counter was stained with blood, some of which were covered with paper towels.
Plastic bags, foot container lids and cardboard boxes were scattered all over the floor.
A middle-aged man was seen with a police officer in the shop, pointing to the blood stains as he spoke.
Police said investigations are ongoing.