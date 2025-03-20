Logo
Singapore

Woman arrested after alleged chopper attack at People's Park Complex food stall
Singapore

Woman arrested after alleged chopper attack at People's Park Complex food stall

Two men, aged 41 and 30, were taken to the hospital.

Woman arrested after alleged chopper attack at People's Park Complex food stall

An alleged attack with a chopper at a stall at People's Park Complex on Mar 19, 2025 landed two people in hospital. (Photo: 8world/Esther Lee)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
20 Mar 2025 03:06PM (Updated: 20 Mar 2025 03:29PM)
SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old woman was arrested after an alleged chopper attack at a cooked food stall in People's Park Complex landed two men in hospital on Wednesday (Mar 19).

Police said in response to CNA's queries on Thursday that they were alerted to the incident at 1 Park Road - the address of People's Park Complex - at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 41 and 30, were taken conscious to the hospital. A 42-year-old man was assessed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

A chopper was seized by police as a case exhibit. (Photo: 8world/Ren Jia Xing)

A chopper was seized by police as a case exhibit. The suspect was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, said the police.

At the scene on Wednesday evening, Chinese news outlet 8World reported that the front of the stall and the alley beyond it were cordoned off.

The floor near the counter was stained with blood, some of which were covered with paper towels.

The floor near the counter was stained with blood. (Photo: 8world/Esther Lee)
An alleged attack with a chopper at a stall at People's Park Complex on Mar 19, 2025 landed two people in hospital. (Photo: 8world/Esther Lee)
An alleged attack with a chopper at a stall at People's Park Complex on Mar 19, 2025 landed two people in hospital. (Photo: 8world/Esther Lee)

Plastic bags, foot container lids and cardboard boxes were scattered all over the floor.

A middle-aged man was seen with a police officer in the shop, pointing to the blood stains as he spoke. 

Police said investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/mh

